27.5 C
Рязань
Среда, 18 августа, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

В Недостоеве сильный ветер уронил дерево на автомобиль

7info
В Недостоеве сильный ветер уронил дерево на автомобиль
- Advertisement -

В микрорайоне Недостоево Рязани сильный ветер уронил дерево рядом с домом. Фото опубликовала группа «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте».

ЧП случилось во дворе дома № 3А на улице Сельских строителей. Дерево упало на припаркованный автомобиль.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,524ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]