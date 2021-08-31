28.6 C
Рязань
Вторник, 31 августа, 2021
В начале сентября рязанцев ждет холодная погода 

Елена Лобанова
Рязанцам пообещали холодное начало осени. Об этом сообщает РИА «Новости» со ссылкой на руководителя Гидрометцентра Романа Вильфанда. 

По словам специалиста, на большей части страны температура будет около или выше нормы. 

— В Москве, Санкт-Петербурге и на юге Европейской России температура будет около нормы. Первые девять дней сентября будут холодными. В Европейской части страны количество осадков будет около нормы, — отметил Вильфанд. 

Эксперт подчеркнул, что календарное окончание лета совпадает с температурным. 

— Дальше температура будет только снижаться. 3 сентября в Москве ожидается +5…+7 градусов ночью, а по области – до +2 градусов. Прохладно будет и днем. Температура не поднимется выше +11…+13 градусов, — сказал Вильфанд.

