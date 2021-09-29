10.7 C
Рязань
Среда, 29 сентября, 2021
В Красноярске разбилась девушка при падении с 17 этажа

Александр Ильин
В Красноярске разбилась девушка при падении с 17 этажа
Фото: vk.com/Наш мкр. Солнечный. Красноярск

В микрорайоне Солнечный в областном центре из окна на 17 этаже выпала девушка, сообщает издание «ТВК Красноярск».  

О трагедии, случившейся на ул. Соколовская 80А, рассказали очевидцы в социальных сетях. 

В полиции инцидент комментировать отказались.

