-5.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 13 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В ДТП с экскаватором под Рязанью погиб человек

7info

В результате ДТП на 11-м километре автодороги Рязань — Спасск — Ижевское погиб человек, сообщила пресс-служба регионального УГИБДД.

Подробности аварии Госавтоинспекция не уточнила, проводится проверка.

Легковой автомобиль врезался в экскаватор.

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,853ЧитателиЧитать
1,515ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img