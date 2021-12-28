-14.1 C
Рязань
Вторник, 28 декабря, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани

В ДТП под Рязанью погибла женщина — соцсети

7info7

В ДТП на трассе под Рязанью произошло ДТП. Очевидцы в соцсетях сообщили о гибели женщины.

Авария произошла в понедельник, 27 декабря, на автодороге «Рязань-Спасск».

— Знака аварийной остановки водителем КамАЗа
выставлено не было, — сообщает очевидец происшествия.

Официальная информация о происшествии уточняется.

