В центре Рязани ребëнок выбежал на дорогу перед машиной

В центре Рязани ребëнок выбежал на дорогу перед машиной. Видео появилось в паблике «Подслушано у водителей Рязани».

Всë случилось в центре города на улице Маяковского возле Центрального рынка. Ребëнок решил перебежать дорогу в неположенном месте.

