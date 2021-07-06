24.9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 6 июля, 2021
В 2022 году в Белгородской области организуют еще 52 новых пляжа

Елена Лобанова
В Белгородской области решили организовать новые пляжи. Так, в 2022 году появится еще 52 места для отдыха. Об этом сообщил на своей странице ВК Вячеслав Гладков. 

Врио губернатора подчеркнул, что в настоящее время в регионе существует 67 официальных пляжей. 

— Мы проанализировали ситуацию и пришли к плачевному выводу. С начала года у нас погибло большое количество людей, в том числе дети. На организованных местах таких случаев не происходит, так как там работают спасатели и медики, — подчеркнул Гладков. 

Глава региона отметил, что несчастные случаи происходят на неофициальных пляжах, где привыкли купаться местные жители и дети. 

— Поэтому в следующем году постараемся в корне исправить ситуацию и увеличить количество пляжей практически вдвое, — заключил Вячеслав Гладков. 

