Четверг, 9 сентября, 2021
У «Модного бульвара» в Белгороде высохшую тую покрасили баллончиком

Елена Лобанова
У "Модного бульвара" в Белгороде высохшую тую покрасили баллончиком

В четверг, 9 сентября, в Белгороде высохшую тую покрасили в зеленый цвет баллончиком. Соответствующую запись опубликовали в telegram-канале «Белгород 1». 

По словам местной жительницы, дерево стоит возле торгового центра «Модный бульвар». 

— Жёлтую высохшую тую покрасили из баллончика, — говорится в сообщении.

