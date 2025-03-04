Вторник, 4 марта, 2025
1.1 C
Рязань
Общество

Супермаркет «Перекресток» готовится к открытию на месте супермаркета Spar

Анастасия Мериакри

На месте единственного закрывшегося в Рязани супермаркета Spar откроется «Перекресток». Spar окончательно закрылся 17 февраля.

Магазин располагался на нулевом этаже торгового центра «Виктория Плаза» у площади Победы. Сейчас на торговой площадке идет подготовка к открытию супермаркета «Перекресток» (X5 Group).

На месте располагаются баннеры «Перекрестка». Торговая сеть сообщает о скором открытии.

