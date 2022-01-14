-0.8 C
Рязань
Пятница, 14 января, 2022
Школу № 17 в Рязани закрыли на карантин

7info

Школу № 17 Рязани закрыли на карантин по гриппу, ОРВИ. Информация появилась в родительских чатах.

Ученики переходят на дистанционное обучение на неделю, с 17 по 23 января.

