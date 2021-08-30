25.6 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 30 августа, 2021
Рязанка заняла четвёртое место на Паралимпиаде

Рязанка заняла четвёртое место на Паралимпиаде

Рязанка Мария Богачёва заняла четвёртое место на Паралимпиаде в Токио. Утром 30 августа по московскому времени прошли соревнования в толкании ядра.

— Друзья, еду с соревнований. Я стала 4. Спасибо большое за поддержку!!! Спасибо всем, кто болел за меня!!! — написала Мария.

4 сентября представительница Рязанской области поборется за награду в метании копья.

