Рязань
Четверг, 19 августа, 2021
Рязанка рассказала о гибели рыбы в реке Пре

7info
Рязанка рассказала о гибели рыбы в реке Пре
Пользовательница соцсети на странице губернатора Рязанской области Николая Любимова рассказала о гибели рыбы в месте впадения реки Совки в Пру.

— Наблюдала, как умирает рыба, лещ, см 20-25, плавал по кругу, поднимаясь над водой, переворачиваясь брюхом, потом снова кружился, казалось опустится, но какая-то сила снова выталкивала его. Снова переворачивала, пока не лёг на бок на отмели, — написала рязанка. — Рыбаки рассказали, что в 30 км вверх по течению зимой перевернулась цистерна с ядохимикатами, весной после половодья плыла отравленная рыба, и вот снова. Вот и мы, как рыба, ходим по кругу.

Представители регионального министерства природопользования посоветовали обратиться в территориальный орган Росрыболовства и национальный парк «Мещерский», по территории которого протекает Пра.

— Данный объект федерального значения. Именно в их полномочиях провести проверку, — говорится в сообщении.

