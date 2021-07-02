23.1 C
Рязань
Пятница, 2 июля, 2021
Рязанка пожаловалась на вырубку деревьев на улице Юбилейной

Жительница Рязани пожаловалась ВКонтакте на вырубку деревьев у дома № 17 на улице Юбилейной. Пост опубликовала группа Рязань.

Произошедшее пользовательница ВК назвала безобразием.

— Вырубили хорошие деревья. Увезли кому-то на заготовки. Домоуправление никак не реагирует, — написала рязанка.

По словам девушки, новые деревья сажать не собираются.

