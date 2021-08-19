28.3 C
Рязань
Четверг, 19 августа, 2021
Рязанцы вновь жалуются на запах фекалий в городе

Жители Рязани на странице губернатора Николая Любимова активно жалуются на неприятный запах в городе. Люди пишут, что в Рязани второй день подряд воняет фекалиями.

Уважаемый губернатор, мы задыхаемся. Дышать уже нечем. Першение в горле, глаза слезятся. Нужно решать проблему и побыстрее!

Когда уже прекратиться этот ужас с выбросами в Рязани?

Рязань задыхается от ядовитой химии! Несколько недель идут превышения пдк, загляните в таблицу минприроды! Люди жалуются в прокуратуру! Как нам и нашим детям жить в этом городе?! Работать, ходить в школу, в сад?! Примите меры!

