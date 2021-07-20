27 C
Рязань
Вторник, 20 июля, 2021
Рязанцы пожаловались на питбулей, гуляющих на детской площадке

7info
На улице Новикова-Прибоя в Рязани на детской площадке гуляют питбули. На собак рязанцы пожаловались в телеграм-канале RZN LIFE | РЯЗАНЬ | РЗН ЛАЙФ.

По словам автора поста, владельцы животных за поведением не следят, «отлов разводит руками».

— Это длится уже около года. Сегодня они уже кидались на детей, благо никто не пострадал, — написал анонимный автор.

