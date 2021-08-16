17.2 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 16 августа, 2021
Рязанцев предупредили об открытом люке на оживлённой дороге

На Московском шоссе Рязани, под путепроводом у «Барса» открыт люк на дороге. Об этом утром 16 августа сообщил пользователь группы #ПУВР ВКонтакте.

Люк находится на полосе движения в сторону площади Победы.

