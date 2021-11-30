4 C
Рязань
Вторник, 30 ноября, 2021
Рязанские священники провели молебен в «красной зоне» больницы №11 перед волной омикрон-штамма

Александр Ильин
Фото: instagram.com/popdmitriifetisov

Рязанские священники совершили молебен в «красной зоне» городской клинической больницы №11, рассказал в соцсетях Дмитрий Фетисов. 

«Перед волной штамма «Омикрон», по просьбе героев-медиков, работающих в «красной зоне», совершили с о. Сергием Лазаревым молебен. Покропили святой водой «зелёную» и «красную» зону, а затем каждого желающего причастили и пособоровали. Помоги нам Милостивый Господи пережить всё это», — написал священнослужитель. 

Ранее сообщалось, что охранник не пустил рязанского священника на приём к врачу. 

