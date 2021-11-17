-0.7 C
Рязань
Среда, 17 ноября, 2021
Рязанка рассказала, кто виноват в массовой гибели птиц

Жительница Рязани поделилась своими выводами по поводу массовой гибели птиц в городе. Пост опубликовала группа «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте».

По мнению рязанки, птиц целенаправленно травят люди.

— Долгое время я пугалась, когда видела на улицах мёртвых птиц в больших количествах. Теперь я знаю причину их смерти и спешу поделиться своим открытием с вами, — написала пользователь ВК.

— Оказывается, среди нас есть люди, которые целенаправленно травят птиц в парках и дворах, разбрасывая отравленный корм!!! Птицы гадят с деревьев в детские песочницы, на припаркованные машины, на скамейки, на головы, растаскивают мусор из контейнеров, разносят заразу, раздражают своим карканьем по утрам, летом начинают шуметь в четвёртом часу утра…

В конце девяностых появились догхантеры. Во времена моего детства такого явления не было, такого слова никто не знал. Раньше считалось, что человек отравивший собаку болен и опасен для общества, от него все шарахались. Теперь очередь дошла до птиц. 

