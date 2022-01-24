-7.1 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 24 января, 2022
Рязанка пожаловалась на очередь в «красной зоне» поликлиники ОКБ

7info

Пользовательница соцсети пожаловалась на очередь в «красной зоне» поликлиники ОКБ. Пост опубликовала группа «Типичная Рязань».

— Очередь в красной зоне поликлиники ОКБ. Принимает один врач. Потом удивляемся, почему столько заразившихся ковидом, — написала рязанка.

По словам девушки, дозвониться, чтобы вызвать врача на дом невозможно.

