Рязань
Понедельник, 17 января, 2022
Рязанец пожаловался на кучи мусора и снега на вокзале

Пользователь инстаграма Роман Вострухин опубликовал видео с вокзала Рязань-1.

Роман пишет, что поезд — лучший способ добраться до Москвы быстро. Но попасть в сам вагон непросто — на перроне большие сугробы, мусор свален в кучи.

