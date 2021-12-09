-4.8 C
Рязань
Четверг, 9 декабря, 2021
Рязанцы пожаловались на большую очередь в детской поликлинике № 6

7info

Группа «Новости Рязани ВКонтакте» опубликовала жалобу на большую очередь в детской поликлинике № 6.

— Смотришь и думаешь, хорошо, что коронавирус не распространяется в очередях. Бардак кромешный. Надоело это лицемерие, — пишет автор поста. — Во исполнение поручения губернатора по поводу очередей, они загнали эту очередь из основных кабинетов в какие-то закутки.

Снимки сделаны 9 декабря, в 08.50. На одном из них большая очередь из подростков, на другом — пустой коридор.

— Дети задыхаются в незримых для проверяющих катакомбах, а в это время в основном помещении визуально свободно, — пишет автор сообщения.

