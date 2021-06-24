31 C
Рязань
Четверг, 24 июня, 2021
Пятеро рязанцев умерли за сутки от коронавируса

7info
Пятеро рязанцев умерли за сутки от коронавируса
За сутки в Рязанской области умерли от коронавируса пять человек, сообщил федеральный оперативный штаб.

На 24 июня число жертв COVID-19 в регионе составляет 585 человек.

Выявлено 30 572 случаев заболевания. выздоровели 28 995 человек.

Последние новости
