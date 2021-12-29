-12.4 C
Рязань
Среда, 29 декабря, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости Рязани

Пропавшего в Рязани 78-летнего пенсионера нашли живым

7info

Пропавший в Рязани 78-летний Михалин Михаил Михайлович найден живым. Об этом сообщили инициировавшие поиски волонтёры ПСО «ЛизаАлерт».

Что случилось с человеком, поисковики, как обычно, не раскрывают. 

Читайте 7info, где вам удобно: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews, Telegram. Есть тема для новости? Присылайте информацию на почту [email protected]

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

396ФанатыМне нравится
2,861ЧитателиЧитать
1,516ЧитателиЧитать
spot_img