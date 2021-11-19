0.4 C
Появилось видео с места ДТП на Северной окружной Рязани

Фото: соцсети / АвтоБлог Рязань

РИА «7 новостей» публикует видео, снятое на месте ДТП на Северной окружной дороге Рязани.

Авария случилась утром пятницы 19 ноября. Официальные данные уточняются.

ДТП стало причиной утренней пробки в Рязани.

