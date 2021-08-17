27.9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 17 августа, 2021
Отец с сыном украли днём канализационный люк с улицы Рязани

Днём в понедельник, 16 августа, от дома № 1А на улице Халтурина в Рязани среди бела дня украли канализационный люк. О случившемся рязанка рассказала в соцсетях.

— Средь бела дня подъехала машина, за рулём который находился мужчина лет 40 вместе с подростком лет 15 (предполагаю что сын). Они подбежали к люку, сняли его и очень быстренько погрузили в багажник, после чего скрылись. Все произошло настолько оперативно, что пока я сбегала за телефоном, получилось снять только лишь уезжающий автомобиль. Соседи снизу кричали им, но они продолжали делать свое дело, — написала рязанка.

По её словам, не так жалко люк, как подростка, которого учат воровать.

Девушка считает, что установить номера машины несложно, так как она ехала по дорогам, где есть камеры.

