Воскресенье, 2 марта, 2025
0 C
Рязань
Изображение от freepik
Новости мира

Олег Царёв дал важный совет украинцам, живущим в США

Алексей Самохин

Политики Олег Царёв в телеграм-канале дал важный совет украинцам, которые живут в США. 

— Украинцы устраивают майдан в США против Трампа. Умным такое решение не назовешь, — написал он. 
— Сейчас у большинства из них проблемы с пролонгацией пребывания в США. Майдан против Трампа очень им поможет в решении этой проблемы.
Советую прямо во время митинга обратиться к Трампу. Попросить помочь. Трамп поможет. Он любит незаконных мигрантов. Точно 😊😊😊
/Сарказм/

Материалы рубрики