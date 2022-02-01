-2.2 C
Рязань
Вторник, 1 февраля, 2022

Ночью по Рязани проехала колонна бронетехники

Ночью по Рязани проехала колонна бронетехники

Колонна десантной бронетехники проехала ночью 1 февраля по Рязани. Видео РИА «7 новостей» прислал очевидец.

БМД ехали со стороны десантного полка по улице Чкалова сразу после полуночи. Вероятно, десантники направлялись на учения.

