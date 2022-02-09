-5.3 C
Ночью на улице Промышленной в Рязани произошёл пожар

На улице Промышленной Рязани ночью произошёл пожар, сообщает телеканал «Город».

Сообщение о возгорании поступило 9 февраля в 00.53. Загорелся железобетонный склад (Промышленная, 21).

Тушили пожар 42 человека, 12 единиц техники. Пострадавших нет.

