Некоторые жители Рязани уверены, что молодость никогда не закончится

7info
Исследователи развлекательной социальной сети «Фотострана» опросили 1 000 респондентов и выяснили, как жители Рязани переживают уход молодости.

41% опрошенных рассказали специалистам, что не испытывают (или не планируют испытывать, так как еще юны) переживаний по поводу взросления и старения, потому что жизнь мимолетна

«В каждом возрасте есть свои прелести, и никогда не стоит переживать о том, что мы со временем теряем молодость. Главное сохранять молодость духа — всегда жить настоящим и наслаждаться каждым моментом, » — поделилась мудростью Валентина.

31% участника опроса утверждают обратное — чтобы не переживать об утрате молодости, нужно чаще вспоминать о прошлых годах жизни и ценить каждый день юности.

«Молодость достойна того, чтобы жалеть о том, что она ушла. Но мысли об утрате молодости должны быть всегда светлыми — важно помнить, как было приятно и легко, как много опыта вы набирались в течение юных лет, как мечтали и как развивались,» — советует исследователям и читателям Валерий.

18% респондентов уверены, что молодость никогда не закончится, если постоянно заниматься физическим и умственным саморазвитием.

«Мы молоды пока мы живы, а живы мы — пока учимся новому. Каждое новое знание развивает наш мозг и не дает ему одрябнуть, а значит, сохраняет нашу молодость как минимум духовно,» — размышляла Зарина.

Оставшиеся участники опроса не смогли найти способа избавиться от переживаний об утрате молодости.

