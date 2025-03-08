Суббота, 8 марта, 2025
Рязань
Фото: ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области
Происшествия

Названа причина эвакуации магазина «Лемана про» в Рязани

Алексей Самохин

Причиной эвакуации магазина «Лемана про» («Леруа Мерлен») в Рязани стало срабатывание пожарной сигнализации. Об этом сообщили в пресс-служба ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области.

Сигнализация сработала в 19:43 7 марта. Сигнал оказался ложным.

Ранее о случившемся в магазине сообщили очевидцы.

