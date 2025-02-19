Среда, 19 февраля, 2025
Фото: t.me/luka_pronsk
Религия

Настоятель рязанского монастыря показал улов рыбака

Алексей Самохин

Игумен Лука (Степанов), настоятель Пронского монастыря в Рязанской области, показал фото рыбы, пойманной в окрестностях обители. Пост он опубликовал в телеграм-канале.

Рыбачил священник на реке Проня около монастыря.

