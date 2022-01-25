-20 C
Рязань
Вторник, 25 января, 2022
Набрасываются сразу! В Касимове сняли на видео стаю агрессивных собак

7info

В Касимове попала на видео стая агрессивных беспризорных собак. Запись опубликовала группа «Типичный Касимов».

— По улице пройти невозможно, они набрасываются сразу, — написала автор поста.

Видео сделано на улице Комсомольской.

