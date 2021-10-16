11.5 C
На выезде из Рязани образовалась многокилометровая пробка

7info

Днем в субботу, 16 октября, на выезде из Рязани образовалась большая пробка. Об этом сообщил очевидец.

Наличие многокилометровой пробки подтверждает и сервис Яндекс.

Очевидец сообщил, что на дороге был замечен реанимобиль скорой помощи.

