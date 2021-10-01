8 C
Рязань
Пятница, 1 октября, 2021
На улице Каширина из-за ДТП с участием автобуса образовалась пробка

В пятницу, 1 октября, на улице Каширина в Рязани произошло ДТП. Очевидцы сообщают, что движение затруднено.

Столкнулись Рено Логан и автобус №17. Всё случилось напротив бывшего училища Связи.

Подробности произошедшего уточняются.

