Понедельник, 17 января, 2022
На улице Дзержинского произошло массовое ДТП

Днём 17 января на улице Дзержинского Рязани произошло массовое ДТП. Информацию опубликовала группа RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ.

По словам очевидца, у дома № 67 столкнулись три автомобиля.

Официальная информация уточняется.

