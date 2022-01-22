-4.1 C
На трассе M5 в Рязанской области засняли колонну военной техники

Александр Ильин
Фото: кадр из видео / RZN LIFE l РЯЗАНЬ l РЗН ЛАЙФ

Днём 22 января на трассе M5 в Рязанской области сняли на видео колонну военной техники. Ролик появился в группе RZN LIFE.

«Со стороны Москвы движется колонна военной техники. Были замечены в Зеленинских двориках», — написал очевидец. 

Подробности случившегося пока неизвестны. 

