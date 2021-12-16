-2.4 C
На Южной окружной Рязани столкнулись Kia Rio и фура

15 декабря на Южной окружной дороге Рязани произошло ДТП. Информацию опубликовала группа ПУВР.

Автор поста просит откликнуться свидетелей аварии. В 18.45 на 197 километре трассы М5 «Урал», рядом со строением 5Д, столкнулись Kia Rio и фура MAN TGX.

— Прошу откликнуться свидетелей ДТП, — написал рязанец.

