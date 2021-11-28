2.5 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 28 ноября, 2021
МЧС предупредило о тумане в Рязанской области

Фото: сайт ГУ МЧС России по Рязанской области

В ближайший час на территории Рязанской области ожидается туман. Метеопредупреждение опубликовал сайт регионального ГУ МЧС России.

Видимость составит 200-500 метров. Потенциально опасная погода сохранится днём 28 ноября.

— При тумане возникают такие факторы опасности как снижение видимости, затруднение движения транспорта, увеличение вероятности дорожно-транспортных происшествий, — сообщает МЧС.

