«Камаз» упал с моста на газовую трубу и загорелся

В Саратова «Камаз» загорелся после падения с моста на газовую трубу. Об этом сообщает 360tv.

По данным СМИ, водитель грузовика остался жив.

Движение по дороге перекрыли, на месте работают 8 единиц техники.

