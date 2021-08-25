17.9 C
Рязань
Среда, 25 августа, 2021
Новости РязаниОбщество

Из-за неработающих светофоров в центре Рязани образовалась пробка

Елена Лобанова
Из-за неработающих светофоров в центре Рязани образовалась пробка
Рязанцы пожаловались на пробку в центре города. Затор образовался из-за неработающих светофоров. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в социальных сетях.

Светофоры отключились на площади Ленина. Из-за этого в центре города образовалась пробка.

— Проехать с улицы Маяковского на Первомайку или прямо невозможно. Те, кто на главной, имейте совесть — хоть немного машин пропускайте, пожалуйста, — возмутились рязанцы.

