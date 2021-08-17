27.9 C
Рязань
Вторник, 17 августа, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниПроисшествия Рязани

Из-за ДТП на улице Каширина в Рязани образовалась пробка

Елена Лобанова
Из-за ДТП на улице Каширина в Рязани образовалась пробка
Фото из социальных сетей
- Advertisement -

В Рязани из-за ДТП на улице Каширина образовалась пробка. Об этом сообщили очевидцы в социальных сетях.

На записи видно, что грузовик столкнулся с легковушкой.

По данным сервиса «Яндекс.Карты», движение перед мостом через Трубеж ограничено.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,366ЧитателиЧитать
1,524ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]