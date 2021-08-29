25.8 C
Рязань
Воскресенье, 29 августа, 2021
Хубезов проверил работу почтового отделения в Рыбном

7info
Заместитель председателя Рязанской областной Думы Дмитрий Хубезов проверил работу почтового отделения на улице Калинина в городе Рыбное. Об этом он сообщил ВКонтакте.

— Почти два месяца оно было закрыто, люди не могли получать пенсии, посылки, — написал Хубезов. — После жалоб горожан при вмешательстве Прокуратуры, региональное отделение «Почты России» сообщило, что ситуацию исправило. Как на деле — посмотрел сам.

Зашел в почтовое отделение. Чисто, средства для обработки рук есть, информация о соблюдении дистанции тоже. Передо мной был один человек, он быстро получил свою посылку и ушел. Поздоровался с оператором, говорю: «Хочу отправить открытку. Как быстро до Рязани дойдет?». Оператор: «Три-четыре дня». Я: «Успеет? Перебоев не будет? Ведь так долго не работали?». «Справимся! Мы стараемся, работаем», — отвечает оператор.

Открытку отправил, через сколько дойдет до получателя, обязательно сообщу. Ведь его почтовый ящик я вижу каждый день — это адрес моего дома.

