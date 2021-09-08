16.6 C
Рязань
Среда, 8 сентября, 2021
Губернатор Любимов выразил соболезнования по поводу гибели главы МЧС

7info
Губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов выразил соболезнования по поводу гибели главы МЧС Евгения Зиничева.

— Это большая утрата для всего личного состава МЧС, — написал Любимов. — Евгений Николаевич всю жизнь служил Родине, занимая ответственные посты на госслужбе.

По словам губернатора, Зиничев погиб как настоящий герой, спасая человека.

