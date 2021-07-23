14 C
Рязань
Пятница, 23 июля, 2021
Губернатор Любимов посетил выставку «День поля» и сел за руль комбайна

7info
Губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов побывал на выставке «День поля». Об этом глава региона сообщил в соцсетях.

— Наши аграрии умеют добиваться высоких результатов в любых обстоятельствах, — написал Любимов. — Даже на пике пандемии, в сложнейших условиях 2020 года, они смогли вырастить рекордный урожай. Динамика отличная!

Традиционно уборочная кампания в регионе началась с агропромышленной выставки-форума «День поля», в этом году она прошла в Александро-Невском районе. На выставке представлены лучшие практики, новинки, передовые технологии. Но сегодняшний форум — не просто праздник и демонстрация достижений. Это площадка для установления деловых контактов, продвижения проектов, привлечения инвесторов.

Сельхозтехнику на выставке можно было не только посмотреть, но и поработать на ней. С удовольствием воспользовался этой возможностью. На себе почувствовал, что управлять комбайном — нелегкая работа, требующая квалификации.

