Воскресенье, 28 ноября, 2021
Губернатор Любимов опубликовал фото матери

7info

В День матери губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов опубликовал фото со своей мамой.

Сегодняшний праздник глава региона назвал особым днём, в который благодарят самых родных людей.

— Милые женщины, желаю вам здоровья и благополучия, пусть сбываются ваши самые заветные мечты! — написал Любимов.

