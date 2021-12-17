0.9 C
Рязань
Пятница, 17 декабря, 2021
Губернатор Любимов 20 декабря проведёт пресс-конференцию по итогам 2021 года

Александр Ильин

Губернатор Рязанской области Николай Любимов проведёт пресс-конференцию по итогам работы в 2021 году. 

Мероприятие состоится в региональном Правительстве 20 декабря, сообщили в пресс-службе.

«Формат мероприятия определен с учетом ограничений, связанных с пандемией COVID-19», — говорится в сообщении. 

