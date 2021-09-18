6.2 C
Рязань
Суббота, 18 сентября, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

ГУ ЗАГС опубликовало фото молодожёнов из Касимовского района

7info
ГУ ЗАГС опубликовало фото молодожёнов из Касимовского района

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Главное управление ЗАГС Рязанской области опубликовало фото молодожёнов из Касимовского района. Эти люди расписались в торжественной обстановке в субботу, 18 сентября. 

Согласитесь, пары очень красивые!!!

  • ГУ ЗАГС опубликовало фото молодожёнов из Касимовского района
  • ГУ ЗАГС опубликовало фото молодожёнов из Касимовского района
  • ГУ ЗАГС опубликовало фото молодожёнов из Касимовского района
  • ГУ ЗАГС опубликовало фото молодожёнов из Касимовского района
  • ГУ ЗАГС опубликовало фото молодожёнов из Касимовского района

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,640ЧитателиЧитать
1,520ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]