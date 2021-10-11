8.5 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 11 октября, 2021
spot_img
На главнуюНовости РязаниМедицина

Главврач Рязанской БСМП обратился к рязанцам из-за коронавируса

7info
Главврач Рязанской БСМП обратился к рязанцам из-за коронавируса

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Официальная страница Рязанской БСМП опубликовала обращение главного врача Виктора Филимонова к рязанцам.

Уважаемые рязанцы!

К сожалению, COVID-19 все ещё остаётся непобежденным, и от нас с вами зависит, как скоро нам удастся побороть пандемию. Сейчас не время расслабляться и забывать про установленные правила безопасности. Носите маски, соблюдайте социальную дистанцию, избегайте мест массового скопления людей и не пренебрегайте самым главным — вакцинацией — наиболее надёжным методом борьбы с коронавирусной инфекцией.

В случае плохого самочувствия оставайтесь дома, вызовите врача и помните, что лечение можно проводить только под контролем специалистов.

Соблюдайте эти несложные правила, вакцинируйтесь, берегите себя и окружающих вас людей!

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

spot_img
Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,708ЧитателиЧитать
1,521ЧитателиЧитать

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]