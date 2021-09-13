23.7 C
Рязань
Понедельник, 13 сентября, 2021
На главнуюНовости Рязани
Новости РязаниОбщество

Главный редактор 7info приготовит в прямом эфире блюдо

7info7
Главный редактор 7info приготовит в прямом эфире блюдо

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Вечером 13 сентября главный редактор 7info Надежда Майорова примет участие в кулинарном прямом эфире.

Эфир начнётся в 19.00 в аккаунте Ирины Левченко.

Гости не только приготовят интересные блюда, но и расскажут интересные истории.

Подписывайтесь на нас: ЯндексНовости, ЯндексДзенGoogleNews

Комментарии для сайта Cackle

Оставайтесь с нами

323ФанатыМне нравится
2,618ЧитателиЧитать
1,522ЧитателиЧитать
Последние новости
ЗАГРУЗИТЬ БОЛЬШЕ НОВОСТЕЙ

Все права защищены. © РИА «7 НОВОСТЕЙ». 2021.

Телефон: 4 912 405043.

Общие вопросы: [email protected] Реклама: [email protected]

Техподдержка: [email protected]

Реестровая запись: Эл № ФС 77-67703 от 10 ноября 2016 г.

Время работы: 24/7

Написать в редакцию: [email protected]