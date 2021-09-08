16.6 C
Рязань
Среда, 8 сентября, 2021
Главархитектура прокомментировала ситуацию со скульптурой на ДК «Птицеводов» в Рязани

7info
Главархитектура Рязанской области дала комментарий по поводу ситуации со скульптурой, которая украшает бывший ДК «Птицеводов» в Рязани.

На состоявшемся вчера художественном совете рассмотрели эскизы реконструкции бывшего ДК Птицеводов. Проектировщики предложили обсудить материалы для отделки фасада (он утепляется), цветовое решение и судьбу скульптурной группы, расположенной на углу здания.

Архитектурный облик представляет ценность для многих рязанцев, он яркий и узнаваемый — во многом из-за необычной скульптуры. Мы считаем, что несмотря на аварийное состояние, скульптура должна быть восстановлена, и найти своё место в новом проекте. Дворец культуры исторически являлся культурным центром района, и восстановление этого статуса диктует повышенные требования к архитектурной выразительности здания. Такой же позиции придерживаются многие члены Художественного совета.

Со своей стороны Главархитектура предложила помощь с разработкой концепции благоустройства территории будущего культурного центра.

